March 26, 1942 - February 22, 2022

Louise Anina Rochleau, daughter of Marinus and Carrie Anina (Petersen) Paulsen, was born on March 26, 1942, on her family farm in Jack Creek Township, near Ringsted. She graduated from Ringsted High School. After high school, she went on to trade school for secretary training.

On Aug. 13, 1967, Louise married Roger Rochleau in Ringsted. After their marriage, the couple lived on the family farm until 1970 when they moved to their current farm. She went to work for McMahon and Cassel Law Firm in Algona. She worked for them for over 50 years.

Louise loved being married to Roger and being on the farm. She was very hardworking and dedicated to whatever she did. She was loyal to her family. She enjoyed reading and having lunch with her friends and family. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Louise died Feb. 22, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. She was 79.

She is survived by her son, Joel (Sarah) Rochleau of Hiawatha; granddaughter, Dayton Rochleau; step-grandchildren, Corina and Miles Wilson; siblings, Berdine Paulsen, Mavis (Ralph) Evans, Agnes Hughes, Esther Paulsen and James (Mary) Paulsen, sisters-in-law, Patti Paulsen, Joanne Leek and Carolyn (Eulan) Schuller; brother-in-law, Ron (Renee) Rochleau and Garry (Jan) Rochleau; and many nieces and nephews.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her parents, brother, Gerald Paulsen and sister, Darlene Swartz.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona. Funeral can be viewed on Trinity Lutheran Church Youtube. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com