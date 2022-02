March 7, 1937 - February 5, 2022

Lois Darlene Hansmeier, 84, of Corwith passed away Feb. 5, 2022, at the Clarion Wellness and Rehab Center.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Feb. 11 at the United Methodist Church in Corwith with Pastor Denise Lindemann officiating. Burial will be 3 p.m., Friday at Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair.