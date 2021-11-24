September 10, 1949 - November 26, 2021

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2021 at LifeGate Fellowship Church in Humboldt with Pastor Dennis Niles officiating. Burial was held in Elmwood Cemetery in Renwick. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 30, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Renwick.

Linda Kaye Palmer, the daughter of Marvin and Gladys (O’Groske) Sailor was born Sept. 10, 1949, in Blue Earth, Minn. Linda grew up with her family in Easton and attended Wells-Easton High School, graduating in 1967. On June 24, 1968, she went on a date with a guy from Iowa and exactly one year later she and Curt Palmer were united in marriage.

Curt and Linda moved to Renwick and used their various skills to create their home and establish a successful business. They enjoyed riding their motorcycle along the Mississippi and going to Las Vegas to play blackjack. In the early years Linda helped in the family business with woodworking and painting. She cherished her close relationships with her nieces and nephews and enjoyed watching them grow up and start families of their own. Linda always had a strong faith in the Lord and taught Sunday school for many years.

After 14 years of marriage Curt and Linda welcomed their son, Chad, on Feb. 2, 1984. He was her pride and joy and she devoted her life to raising him. She was his biggest fan whether it be on the football field, basketball court or racetrack. The only thing she cherished as much as Chad were her two grandchildren, Nash and Saylor, who grew up down the street and spent a lot of time with their grandma riding the golf cart and having sleepovers.

Linda passed away Nov. 26 at her home at the age of 72.

Linda is survived by her son, Chad (Courtney) Palmer and grandchildren Nash and Saylor; brothers, Perry (Carolyn) Sailor, Tom (Ami) Sailor; brother-in-law, Rick (Kris) Palmer; sister-in-law, Penny Palmer; numerous precious nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Curt; sister, Judy Sailor; mother-in-law, Lillian (Lund/Wier) father-in-law John “Jack” Palmer; step father-in-law, Ermald Wier; sister-in-law, Sisty Sailor; and brother-in-law, Randy Palmer.

