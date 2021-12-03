December 3, 2021

Leon “Benny” Gilbert Benschoter, 92, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021 with his wife of 65 years and his four children by his side. Benny will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather as well as a friend and coworker. His impact was felt by so many because of his generous spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Reba (Patterson); children: Brooke Ann Benschoter of Des Moines, Mary Lorraine Miller (Kevin) of Omaha, Brian Benschoter (Maureen) of Austin, Texas, and Annmarie Rollag (John) of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Dec. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 So. 32nd Ave., Omaha. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m., also at Our Lady of Lourdes. To join the funeral remembrance online, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the “View Live Cast” button on the home page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Endowment; the Stephen Center Homeless Shelter; or the Leon and Reba Benschoter Endowed Scholarship at Creighton University.

A complete remembrance of Benny is available at www.heafeyheafey.com.