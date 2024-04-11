Kim M. Wegener

June 22, 1966 - April 10, 2024



Kim Marie Wegener was born June 22, 1966, in Emmetsburg, the daughter of Dale and Lois (Naugle) Wegener. She was baptized at the Congregational Church and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg. She graduated in 1984 from Emmetsburg High School. She continued her education at Iowa Lakes Community College, graduating with a journalism degree.

Kim, a passionate newspaper writer, gave herself to her job and her community. She began her career at the Harlan Newspapers in Harlan, Iowa, spending 35 years writing stories and taking photos of the people who became her friends before making the decision to move closer to home. Kim’s next chapter began at the Kossuth County Advance in Algona in 2021. Most recently, she earned top honors for her photography from the Iowa Newspaper Foundation. Her true joy was displayed covering community events and listening to and sharing individual’s life stories through her writing.

Kim's dedication to journalism was matched only by her commitment to her faith and community. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona and had previously been a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. She was dedicated to her family, remembering birthdays, celebrating holidays, and just stopping by to visit.

Kim's heart overflowed with love for her family, finding joy in every moment spent with them. Kim loved decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. She enjoyed annual summer trips with Andrew and Amanda. Her memory was remarkable, as she never forgot names, dates or details about the people she met. Kim enjoyed reading People magazine, and all newspapers, in addition to watching reality TV. Kim was a volunteer at the Clay County Fair in Spencer. She loved photography and could be found in the photo barn.

Kim Wegener passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona. She was 57.

Survivors include her dad, Dale Wegener, of Emmetsburg, Iowa; her bother Brian (Julie) of Superior, Iowa; her sister, Karen (Brian) Thilges of Algona, Iowa; nephew, Andrew (Kayla) and great nephew, Jax Thilges of Owatonna, Minnesota and niece, Amanda Thilges of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She thoroughly enjoyed her rides, conversations and phone calls with Aunt Lou and cousin Jana.

Welcoming her to heaven are her mom, Lois Wegener; and her grandparents, Robert J. and Tillie Wegener, and Merl and Garnet Naugle.

VISITATION

Sunday, April 14, 2024

2:00 - 4:00 P.M.

Martin-Mattice Funeral Home

Emmetsburg, Iowa



SERVICE

Monday, April 15, 2024

10:30 A.M.

St. Luke's Lutheran Church

Fairville, Iowa (Cylinder, Iowa)



CLERGY

Rev. Robert Riggert



INTERMENT

St. Luke's Lutheran Cemetery

Fairville, Iowa (Cylinder, Iowa)



Arrangements by Martin-Mattice Funeral Home