August 31, 1934 - December 19, 2024

Kenneth Vaske, age 90 of Algona, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at the Algona Manor. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish – St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bancroft. Rosary will begin at 9 a.m. and visitation will follow until the time of service. Services will be live streamed via Lentz Funeral Home’s website. Services have been entrusted to Lentz Funeral Home of Algona.

Kenneth Joseph Vaske was born on Aug. 31, 1934, in Bancroft; the third son of Otto and Loretta (Haupert) Vaske. He loved to joke about the fact that a lot of days that summer were the hottest on record.

Ken graduated from St. John High School and attended ISU in Ames for one year. He received his computer education at the College of Automation in Des Moines.

Ken served three years, 1955-58, in the US Army where he enjoyed seeing new parts of the world. He farmed in the Bancroft area for several years. He worked many years as a computer programmer for several national companies including McDonnell-Douglas, White Farm Equipment and Winnebago Industries. He was self-employed in his own business, first Ken’s Fix-It and then Computer Power Unlimited.

On Oct. 23, 1982, Ken married Barbara Heinen, who became his soulmate, “cheerleader” and “critic”.

Perhaps Ken’s finest work was all they did for Kossuth County Right to Life.

Ken is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barb; a nephew and godson, Joe (Virginia) Vaske; and nieces and nephews, Larry (Cindy) Vaske, Mary Berte, Rose Molacek, Julie (Denny) Penning, Rita (Mike) Frette, Richard (Melissa) Vaske and Sheila Burma.

He was preceded in death by his father, Otto Vaske; mother, Loretta Vaske; brothers, Robert and wife, Betty, and Allen and wife, Rosemary; nephew, Verne Vaske; and nephews-in-law, Arnie Berte and Doug Molacek.

Ken faithfully prayed for many of his deceased family and friends. Let us remember him now, Eternal rest grant unto Ken. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, rest in peace.