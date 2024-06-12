November 12, 1938 - June 6, 2024

Karen Speich, age 85 of Algona, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, June 10 at First Lutheran Church in Algona. Visitation was 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Karen’s service will be livestreamed on the First Lutheran Church’s website.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lentz Funeral Home of Algona.

Karen Kay Speich, the daughter of Francis Boyd and Martha (Trickel) Imhoff, was born on Nov. 12, 1938, in Fort Dodge. Karen graduated from Des Moines Township in 1955. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Exceptional Opportunities, Good Samaritan Society and Kossuth Regional Health Center.

On May 28, 1957, she was united in marriage to Robert Speich in Ottosen. Karen was a member of the First Lutheran Church where she was involved in many church activities including Sunday school and the choir.

Left to cherish Karen’s memory are her husband of 67 years, Robert Speich; children, Kevin Speich of Algona, Daryl Speich of Algona, and LeAnn (Harlan Tulp) Boyken of Belmond; grandson, Anthony Speich of Algona; sister, Pat Hovinga of Laurens; brother Garry (Betty) Imhoff of Lohrville; and sisters-in-law, Della Speich of Hampton and Marva Speich of Marion.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Peggy Jo Groff; and in-laws, Antone and Ellen Speich, Linda Bethune, Denny Hovinga, and Buzz and Nancy Imhoff.