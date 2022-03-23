Karen Ann Bachman

November 29, 1943 - March 15, 2022

Karen Bachman, age 78, of Mallard passed away on March 15, 2022, at her home. Mass of the Christian Burial was at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Divine Mercy Catholic Parish - Sts. Peter and Paul in West Bend. Burial was in West Bend Cemetery. Visitation was at 4 – 7 p.m., Sunday at Lentz Funeral Home in Mallard, with a 4 p.m. rosary and a 6:30 p.m. scripture service.

Karen Ann Christensen, the daughter of Merten and M. Elaine (Wilson) Christensen, was born on Nov. 29, 1943, in Algona. She graduated from Whittemore High School in 1961.

On Dec. 29, 1971, Karen was united in marriage with Virgil “Petey” Bachman at St Michaels Catholic Church in Whittemore.

Karen raised her sons and helped Petey with Bachman’s Tap in Mallard. She later worked at the Café in Mallard and Pocahontas before working and retiring from SNC in Emmetsburg. Karen was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church in Mallard, the Christian Mothers, American Quilter’s Society, Mallard and West Bend Quilting Clubs and helped with Freedom Quilts. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed gardening, canning and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted daughter never failing to visit her mother Elaine in the nursing home for twenty years after a stroke.

Left to cherish Karen’s memory are her sons, Robert “Bach” (LaRae) Bachman of Mallard, Roger (Amy) Bachman of Gowrie and Kent (Kelli) Bachman of Ames; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dick Christensen of Estherville, Terry “Butch” Christensen of Forest City and Jerry Christensen of Emmetsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, John Christensen; and a sister, Mary Kay.

