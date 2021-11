November 16, 2021 - November 16, 2021

Kallie Joy Limbaugh was born into this earth on Nov. 16, 2021, around 10:45 p.m. Upon birth Kallie was already in the presence of our Lord and Savior. Jordan and Kayla are so very thankful to be chosen to be Kallie’s earthly parents, and her big brother, Jax, would’ve been Kallie’s best friend and protector.