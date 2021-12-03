February 1, 1937 - December 6, 2021

John Frederick Thompson, age 84, of Burt, passed away on Dec. 6, 2021 at Windsor Manor in Algona. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. John Lutheran Church in Burt. Burial will take place at Burt Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Services will be livestreamed on St. John Lutheran Church’s YouTube page https://youtu.be/3W22-k7PnGM.

John Frederick Thompson, the son of John and Neoma (Wegener) Thompson, was born on Feb. 1, 1937, in Lone Rock. He attended Burt High School and graduated in 1955. After high school, John attended electrical technician school and began work as an electrician, then a farmer and later owned three car washes in Algona. Following his car wash business, he continued his education at Buena Vista and became a teacher for Twin Rivers, Pomeroy and Sentral Burt schools.

John was united in marriage with Beverly Petrina Larson on June 26, 1960, at the Burt Methodist Church. In his free time, he was a ham operator. John also enjoyed walking, studying astronomy and traveling. He had spent many winters in Arizona and had visited Russia three times.

Left to cherish John’s memory are his children, John Thompson of Lone Rock, Michael (Stacy) Thompson of Burt, Ann Thompson of Burt, and David (Melissa) Thompson of West Liberty; seven grandsons; brother, Eugene Thompson of Lone Rock; sister, Julie Ann Lindsay of Centerville, Minn.; and special friend, Sharon Stewart of Richfield, Minn.. He was proceeded in death by his parents and wife, Beverly Thompson.