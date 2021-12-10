April 9, 1935 - December 12, 2021

A funeral service for Joan will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Algona. Interment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 15, at the First United Methodist Church.

Joan Marilyn Diekmann was born April 9, 1935, in Lu Verne, the daughter of William and Jeanette (Weber) Radil. She grew up in Lu Verne and attended school there. After her schooling, she moved to Algona, and started working at the Algona Hotel in the restaurant as a waitress and short-order cook. She later worked at J.C. Penney and other retail stores. Her favorite job was being a stay-at-home mom.

On June 6, 1958, Joan was united in marriage to John Diekmann in Algona. They resided in Algona.

Joan enjoyed dancing to polka music and doing word search puzzles.

Joan died Dec. 12, at the Good Samaritan Society in Algona. She was 86.

She is survived by her husband, John of Algona; her son, Mark of Des Moines; two grandsons, Jordan Shimon of Algona and Evan Shimon of Ankeny; son-in-law, Lawrence Shimon of Ankeny; her sisters, Emily Youngworth of Lu Verne and Delores Daugard of Britt, and many nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Sheri Shimon; seven sisters, Jeanette Godwin, Mary Brogan, Helen Egel, Alice Winegardner, Mildred Stahl, Luella Shepherd and Bernadine Sparks, and brother, Bill Radil Jr. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.