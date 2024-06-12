October 10, 1978 - June 3, 2024

Jill Smith, age 45, of Ankeny and formerly of Algona, passed away Monday, June 3, 2024, at her home. A Celebration of Life Visitation for Jill will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 1 until 4 p.m. at Ambrose A. Call Shelter House at Ambrose A. Call State Park in Algona. Lentz Funeral Home of Algona is assisting the family.

Jill Marie Smith, the daughter of Charles and Rosalyn (Engen) Smith, was born on Oct. 10, 1978, in Algona. She graduated from Algona High School in 1997. Jill enjoyed cooking, fishing, camping, going to stock car races, cats and following the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears.

Left to cherish Jill’s memory is her mother, Rosalyn Hoover and her significant other Gene Wagner of Algona; children, Tervon Smith of Ankeny and Onica Smith of Algona; a sister Tanya Reher of Algona and her children, Montgomery and Dakota; Tanya’s significant other Eric Eakins of Algona and his son Reece and his fiancé Shaylee; and many aunts and uncles.