February 12, 1957 - December 9, 2021

On Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, Jennifer Hewitt passed away at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Jen was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. The family was the center of her life. She spent her last days surrounded by Jeff and her children and left us peacefully.

Jennifer Ann Hewitt, 64, was born Feb. 12, 1957 in Algona. The second child of Kenneth and Juliana (Cotton) Jackson. Jen grew up in Lone Rock and she continued to spend the next 44 years there. She became a mother, started her family and then married Jeffrey Hewitt in Fenton.

Jen moved to her cherished home in Panora in 2001. She and Jeff built a beautiful life where they spent time doing the things she loved - planning and orchestration large family gatherings, boating with the kids and grandkids, volunteering in her community and tending to her gardens and acreage. Jen was a consummate giver, always finding time for any member of her family and anyone who asked of her.

Over the years, Jen worked in a variety of fields of her interests: special education in Sentral and Panorama schools, banking at Guthrie County State Bank, and most recently with her daughter Juliana running their vintage and homemade goods business, Jules.

She was a faithful Christian. She enjoyed services at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Polk City and had belonged to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fenton and St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Panora.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jeffrey Hewitt; daughters, Heather (Dan) Barth, Juliana (Matt) Rasmussen, twins Jessie (Dan) Garcia and Jamie (Mike) Paul; son, Joshua (Meredith) Hewitt; Eight grandchildren, Caleb (Juliana), Jeydan (Jessie), Grace (Juliana), Jordan (Juliana), Amanda (Jessie), Zoey (Heather), Will (Heather), and AJ (Jamie); brothers, Mike (Chris) Jackson and Dallas (Barb) Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Dec. 15, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the Twigg Funeral Home, 219 E. Main Street, Panora, Iowa. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the funeral home.