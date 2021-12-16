May 11, 1944 - December 13, 2021

Janice M. Uhlenhopp, 77, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at KRHC from complications of COVID-19. Services will be held at a later date.

Janice Mae Uhlenhopp was born to Herbert and Leona (Etherington) Estberg on May 11, 1944, in Wadena Village, Minn. The family later moved to Algona, where she attended school and lived most of her life. Jan worked at Dairy Queen and Kum & Go in Algona. Her favorite job was being a mother to her sons Travis and Chad.

Jan was a member of Grace Church. She enjoyed shopping, visiting with friends, but most of all she loved being with her family, especially her two granddaughters, Caitlyn and Madison.

She is survived by her sons Chad (Tara) of Algona and Travis (Kristen) of Fort Dodge; granddaughters Caitlyn and Madison; and her brother Michael Estberg. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Estberg, stepsister Jeanette Abbas Rash and stepbrother Vernon Abbas.