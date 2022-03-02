Herbert Louis Hackbarth

November 4, 1929 - February 24, 2022

Herbert Hackbarth, age 92 of Spirit Lake and formerly of Lotts Creek., passed away Feb. 24, 2022, at Aspire of Estherville. Funeral services will be held on March 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lotts Creek. Burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Lotts Creek.

Herbert (Herb) Louis Hackbarth, the son of Louis Albert Ferdinand and Rosa Anna Maria (Meine) Hackbarth, was born Nov. 4, 1929, on the family’s farm in Lotts Creek Township, Kossuth County. Herb was baptized Nov. 28, 1929, and confirmed April 18, 1943, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lotts Creek. Herb was a faithful member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lotts Creek all his life.

As a youth, Herb attended country school and Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School. He graduated from Fenton High School in 1947. He was a good athlete, and lettered three years in basketball and eight years in baseball, spring and fall. Before starting his career in farming, he attended college at Luther College in Decorah.

Herb was married to Joanne Lee Meyer on Aug. 31, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burt. The couple happily celebrated 67 years of marriage in 2021. During their life together they often worked side-by-side, making their living grain farming and raised chickens and hogs. They were especially proud of and blessed with three children: Dirk, Denise, and Bruce, and raised their family while farming.

In his younger years, Herb enjoyed hunting, baseball, softball, boat fishing, and ice fishing. His greatest joy, however, was his family, and he and Joanne loved following their granddaughters’ high school and college sporting events. Herb was a caring man. He volunteered time in his church as a trustee and elder and visited shut-ins with tape ministry program. He and Joanne had offered much comfort to others over the past years as volunteers of the Compassionate Friends support group, following the death of their son, Dirk. Herb also volunteered for bike trail patrol for 10 years in the lakes area.

After many years of farming, Herb and Joanne very much enjoyed their retirement; continuing to spend time with family, taking bus trips, fishing, playing cards with neighbors, relaxing and living at their lake home on Spirit Lake.

Herbert passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2022, at the age of 92.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dirk Steven Hackbarth in July 1976; his granddaughter, Megan Chrischilles in Feb. 1981; his siblings: Ralph Hackbarth, Kenneth Hackbarth and Ann Laabs; and brother-in-law, Ray Laabs.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Joanne; two children and their spouses: Denise (Eugene) Chrischilles of Armstrong; Bruce (Jennifer) Hackbarth of Algona; five granddaughters: Jamie (Darren) Struck of Marshall, Minn.; Tricia (Kelly) Matheson of Fairmont, Minn.; Jessica (Tyler) Gustafson of Deephaven, Minn.; Melanie (Drew) Moss of Spearfish, S.D.; and Natalie (Michael) Wickham of Omaha, Neb.; and 12 great-grandchildren: Caleb and Parker Struck; Lillyan, Lainee, and Leigha Matheson; Will, James, and Magdalen Gustafson; Henrik, Maren, and Elise Moss; and #12 baby Wickham due any day.

Blessed be the memory of Herbert (Herb) Louis Hackbarth.