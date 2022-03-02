Gladys G. Elbert

March 1, 1924 - February 21, 2022

Gladys Trenary Elbert, age 97, of Algona passed away on Feb. 21, 2022, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona. Mass of the Christian Burial was held on Feb. 25 at the Divine Mercy Catholic Parish - St. Joseph in Wesley. Burial took place in Saint Marys Catholic Cemetery in Corwith.

Gladys G. Trenary Elbert was born on March 1, 1924, to Michael and Anna (Schrauth) Goetz. She was married to Robert Trenary on Feb. 7, 1945, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wesley. Following their marriage, they lived on the Trenary family farm at Corwith until Bob’s death on Dec. 12, 1972. Gladys then received her CNA certificate and worked in OB at the Kossuth Regional Health Center.

Gladys remained on the farm until she moved to Algona in 1978 and enjoyed traveling whenever the opportunity arose. She also loved her card clubs and puzzles with her many friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Algona.

Gladys married Clem Elbert in 1987 and lived in Fort Dodge until his death in 1998. She then returned to Algona to be closer to her family.

Gladys died at the age of 97 on Feb. 21, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona.

She is survived by her children, Donna and husband Tim Vipond of Algona; Deb and husband David Hanselman of LuVerne; Dean and wife Deb Trenary of Corwith; David Trenary of Tucson, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Gayle Trenary of Corwith; 10 grandchildren; Tim, Tom, Nick, Beth, Ryan, Patrick, Jillian, Renee, Tyler, and Tara; and 19 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Irene Day of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; Bernice Goetz of Placentia, Calif. and many nieces and nephews. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; infant son Robert; son Daniel, grandson Aaron Hanselman; great-grandson Jeff Vipond; brothers, Lawrence, Clarence and Philip; and sister, Shirley Harms.

