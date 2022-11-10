July 11, 1934 - November 7, 2022

George Duane Knoer, age 88, was called to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 7, 2022. George passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. His earthly life ended with courage, dignity, and grace. George is survived by his four daughters and their families, Debra (Terry) Meyer, Diane Avery, Cheryl Benson, and Cindy Knoer.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona. Burial will take place at East Lawn Cemetery in Algona. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona. Lentz Funeral Home of Algona is assisting the family.

George was born July 11, 1934, in Emmetsburg to Leo and Nellie Knoer. He was raised on the family farm near Rodman attending and graduating from Rodman High School in 1951. On Sept. 17, 1956, George was united in marriage to the love of his life, Thelma Gronbach at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona. George was baptized and confirmed on Dec. 25, 1960, at the Lutheran Church in Whittemore. George and his devoted wife Thelma were faithful members of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona for over 66 years.

George began his career working for the State Highway Department in 1956. Then in 1960, he began his career in sales working for an industrial supply company. In 1965, he started his own business, Knoer Industrial Supply, which he owned and operated for 45 years until his retirement. He enjoyed the many friendships he developed over the years with his clients.

As a child George was never far from his mother, father and grandfather. He respected his parents and enjoyed spending time with his cousins. He shared many special memories on the Knoer Century Family Farm near Rodman. During his youth George looked forward to attending the 4th of July ceremonies at Cylinder and family gatherings. He had many interests including traveling, attending sporting events, attending local and NASCAR races, collecting caterpillar toys, and attending his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s activities. George was known for his quick sense of humor which brought smiles to all those around him. Upon entering his home during the holidays, George was known to have the music playing and a special story to tell all who entered. Being surrounded by family during holidays and family gatherings brought him great joy. George loved his adoring family and loved spending time being surrounded by them.

Despite being diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, which caused his muscle weakness, George continued to provide support to others and lived a rewarding and fulfilling life. George was a devoted community volunteer serving at the Algona Food Pantry, delivered Meals on Wheels with his wife Thelma, served on the Algona Senior Center board and provided rides to others to attend church or other appointments. His family will remember his loving and joyful spirit and his faithful commitment to helping those in need. George always ended the call with “I love you and never forget that.” Dad, we will always love you and never forget that. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

George will be deeply missed by his daughters Debra (Terry) Meyer, Rochester, Minn.; Diane Avery, Des Moines; Cheryl Benson, Crystal, Minn.; and Cindy Knoer, Des Moines; as well as four grandsons and their families, Andy (Kari) Vitzthum, David (Dyana) Meyer, Nicholas (Kelli) Avery and Jacob (Kristin) Avery; three granddaughters and their families, Amy (Ty) Sleiter, Jennifer (Brad) Traub and Julie (Brandon) Stebbins and several great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Tallie Knoer. George was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma (September, 2022); his mother and father, Leo and Nellie Knoer; sister Marjorie Northrup; brother Richard Knoer; parents-in-law Fred and Minnie Gronbach; brother-in-law Lee Gronbach and his wife Fern; sister-in-law Donna Lemkee; sister-in-law Annabelle Long and her husband Glen; and son-in-law Brett Benson.