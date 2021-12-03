March 9, 1931 - November 10, 2021

Eunice Rahe, formerly of Sturgis and Hot Springs, S.D., died Nov. 10, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City and at the time was a resident of Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Algona. Eunice Rahe (Rang) was born March 9, 1931, at Rosebud S.D., one of six children of Charley and Olive (James) Rang. At an early age her family moved to a farm in Gregory County S.D.

She attended country school in Gregory County through the eighth grade. After school she worked on the family farm near Burke S.D., driving a team of mules to pull farm machinery.

On June 9, 1953, she married Leonard Rahe at Mission S.D. There they farmed until 1964 when they moved to Hot Springs S.D. There were three sons born to this union; Michael, Douglas and Scott.

Eunice was a full-time housewife throughout her life with emphasis on her garden and flowers, sewing and making hundreds of beautiful crocheted items and quilts.

She is survived by sons Michael (Mary) of Burt and Scott (Robin) of West Chesterfield N.H.; one sister Edith Drey of Burke S.D.; grandchildren Jennifer (Brian) Thompson of Ankeny and Melissa (Justin) Ochsner of Brookings S.D. along with six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Charles, Louis and Kenneth; sister, Esther and son, Douglas.

A memorial service will be held Dec. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Algona. The family can be greeted one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.