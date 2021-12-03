January 18, 1935 - December 6, 2021

A funeral service for Edgar Keith will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Algona, followed by the burial at Riverview Cemetery. A visitation service will be held on Dec. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m.

Edgar Wayne Keith, the son of Wayne D. and Doris (Brown) Keith, was born on Jan. 18, 1935, in Algona. He grew up in Burt, and when he was 16, he met his future wife, Joyce Miller, at the new Algona movie theater. He graduated from Burt High School in 1953 and followed his love of farming to Iowa State University, where he earned a farm operations degree. On Jan. 2, 1955, he married Joyce in Algona, which was the start of their nearly 67-year marriage.

Edgar was a proud and humble farmer, and following college, he returned home to take over his family farm, which he later farmed alongside his son-in-law, Al. The Keith family farm was a Century Farm, and in 1988, he was presented with the Master Farmer Award given by Wallaces Farmer of Iowa.

Along with the farm there were two more places Edgar loved to be - their house, built by his father Wayne, at Oak Lake and their condo in Arizona. He enjoyed great memories at both places, including fun with the family, fishing, swimming, ice skating, paddle boating, playing cards and going out with friends in Arizona.

Edgar was always active. He enjoyed playing and watching sports, especially baseball. He loved spending time with his family and going to all of his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events. He and Joyce rarely missed a meet or a game. He’d even race his grandkids in the parking lot! Along with sports, he also enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, playing cribbage (among other card games), and eating sweets. You could always find Edgar with cookies, ice cream or some other treat.

In addition to Edgar’s farming accomplishments, he also served as a director on the Security State Bank board for 36 years, served on the Burt School Board, was an organizer for the Kossuth County Pork Producers, and was a Mason at the Prudence Masonic Lodge #205 in Algona.

Edgar died on Dec. 6, at the Good Samaritan Society in Algona. He was 86.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce of Algona; children, Christine (Randy) Frideres of Algona, Lynne (Terry) Hoover of Algona, Merriam (Scott) Lake of Waterloo, and Brian (Julie) Keith of Des Moines; son-in-law, Al Koenecke of Burt; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane McMullen of Northwood, Mary Yeoman of Marion and Margaret Heald of Marion; and many nieces and nephews.

Edgar was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lorelei Koenecke; grandson, Jacob Frideres; and seven brothers-in-law. Online condolences may be left at oakcrestfuneralservices.com.