July 22, 1930 - January 2, 2025

Duane Fred Habeger, son of Fred and Charlotte Habeger, was born July 22, 1930, on a farm north of Bancroft. He attended Bancroft Country School, Ledyard School, moved to Burt in 5th grade and was 16 when he graduated from Burt High School, May 1947. He took short courses in agriculture at Iowa State University.

Growing up, Duane was in 4-H, showed the Grand Champion Steer in 1949 and 1951, and won showmanship at the Kossuth County Fair where he met Shirley Mitchell. They married on Aug. 22, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Depew and had four children, Kirsten, Sandra, Kent and Lori.

Duane served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, (Jan. 1952 to Dec. 1953). His musical talents saved him from the warfront. He was selected to play clarinet and tenor saxophone in the U.S. Army 43rd Division Band on a Goodwill tour of Europe to build relations after World War II. Duane loved music and formed a dance band called “Gloom Chasers.”

Duane was a farmer that never retired, farming first with his father Fred, then son Kent, with Case IH tractors. When he was 80, he began farming with his 18-year-old grandson, Mitchell, after the loss of Kent. Being a farmer was who he was and at 94 drove his antique tractor in the Burt parade and loved riding in the combine during harvest.

Duane was excited to have a background role in the “Silent Night in Algona” movie in 2022, with Shirley and his 1927 Chevy car that he got when he was 14 years old. He also enjoyed his 1958 Ford Retractable, antique tractors and tractor rides.

Most of all, Duane was a wonderful father, proud of his family and enjoyed spending time together. He loved to visit and considered everyone his friend. Duane and Shirley moved to the Habeger family farm near Burt in 1966, and to Algona in 1992. They also enjoyed 17 winters in Arizona and celebrated 69 years of marriage before Shirley’s passing on Sept. 11, 2023.

Duane was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Algona for 70 years. His service included the Church Board, 4-H leader, Exceptional Opportunities Board, Burt Elevator Board, Farm Credit Board, Burt Lion’s Club, 70-year continuous member Lone Rock American Legion, Burt VFW, marching every year at the Memorial Day program and Algona VFW.

Duane died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center at the age of 94.

Duane is survived by his children: Kirsten (William) Strack of Pocahontas, Sandra (Timothy) Evan of Rochester, Minn. and Lori (Eric) Von Muenster of Ankeny; a daughter-in-law, Marti Habeger of Burt; his eight grandchildren, Nicole (Kirk) Johnson, Kyle (RaeAnn) Strack, Amy Danielson, Chelsey (Brandon) Skogerbo, Ryan Habeger, Mitchell (Melissa) Habeger, Shaun (Danielle) Von Muenster and Scott Von Muenster; and his 16 great-grandchildren: Cade and Ava Tjaden, Karson and Amiah Johnson, Bentley, Lyla, Pyper and Maveryck Strack, Abby, Austin and Adilynn Danielson, Ryker, Jaxson and Miles Skogerbo, Corbin Habeger and Waylon Habeger; and many special nieces and nephews.

Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents Fred and Charlotte Habeger; parents-in-law Melfred and Anna Mitchell; son Kent Habeger; infant grandson Jeffrey Von Muenster; sisters, Frances Sarchet and Fern Furst; sisters-in-laws Phyllis Yelick and Mary Lou Overton; and brothers-in-law Kenneth Sarchet, Richard Furst, Aldon Mitchell, Sanford Mitchell and Pete Yelick,

A funeral service was Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Algona. Burial followed at East Lawn Cemetery in Algona with military honors conducted. Oakcrest Funeral Services of Algona is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.