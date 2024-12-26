Dr. Bradley Lawrence Backhaus

July 4, 1959 - December 17, 2024

Dr. Brad Backhaus, 65, of Willmar, died Tuesday, Dec. 17 at his home in Willmar, surrounded by his family after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Thursday, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd. Memorials may be given to CentraCare Hospice or Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar.

Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.

Bradley Lawrence Backhaus was born on July 4, 1959, in Cherokee to Dale and Jo Ann (King) Backhaus. He was baptized at The Lutheran Church in Lester and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona. Brad attended high school in Algona before moving to Brainerd, where he graduated from Brainerd High School in 1978. He went on to earn his doctorate in optometry from Indiana University, graduating in 1986.

On July 30, 1983, Brad married Terry Hayes at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa, Minn. They lived in Bloomington, Ind. while Brad finished optometry school. They then returned to Minnesota where Brad began practicing optometry. In 1987, Brad and Terry moved to Willmar where Brad worked at Pearle Vision. After six months, Brad purchased the franchise and shortly after they were blessed with two children: Casey and Drue. Known for his exceptional care, Brad truly enjoyed helping his patients. He continued practicing optometry in Willmar until his retirement in June 2022. In July of 2022, Brad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Brad was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, where, in the past, he served on the board, taught Sunday school and confirmation, and helped in the nursery. He was well-known for his sense of humor and, most importantly, his selflessness and dedication to others. Brad always put the needs of others before his own.

He enjoyed spending time at his lake cabin on Pelican Lake where he loved boating and jet skiing. He also had a passion for attending concerts, gardening, traveling (especially to Mexico), cheering on the University of North Dakota Hockey team, and supporting the Minnesota Timberwolves and Vikings.

Brad is survived by his wife, Terry; children, Casey Myers and Drue (Olivia) Backhaus; parents, Dale and Jo Ann Backhaus; and sister, Lisa (David) Bruns.

He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Wayne and Joanne Hayes.