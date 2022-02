December 13, 1923 - February 3, 2022

Dorothy (Hildreth) Matthiesen, age 98, of Indianola, died peacefully Feb. 3, 2022, at The Village retirement community of Indianola.

Dorothy was born Dec. 13, 1923, in Dexter, Minn. to George D. and Esther (Lehman) Hildreth. She grew up in the Des Moines area, farmed near Curlew, and lived for 54 years in Fenton before moving to The Village in Indianola in 2002.