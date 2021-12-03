Dolores Ann “Dee” Riedel

December 7, 1930 - December 4, 2021

Dolores Ann “Dee” DeGroote Riedel passed away Dec. 4, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Algona.

Dee was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Des Moines to Perrie G. and Ellen (Satter) DeGroote. She was baptized July 21, 1931, at the Christian Church in Vermillion, S.D. She became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona March 1, 1950. Dee grew up on a farm between Corwith and Wesley. She attended school in Corwith and graduated in May of 1948. After graduation, she was a bookkeeper at Druggists Mutual in Algona.

Dee married Robert C. Riedel Oct. 16, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona. They had three children: Connie, Judy and James. After the children were in school, Dee was a bookkeeper at Sheakley’s for 17 years. During that time she and her husband owned and operated the A & W in Algona for 10 years. Dee later became a dental assistant for many years for Dr. Harris and Dr. Wymore. She also worked in the dining area at McDonald’s for nine years. Dee was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Good Samaritan Auxiliary and KRHC Auxiliary. Dee was a champion letter-writer. She loved to write letters and cheery notes weekly and shared baked goodies often with neighbors, friends and loved ones. She visited the sick and elderly in their homes and care centers. Dee faithfully walked every day for many years. Bob and Dee met at a dance in Bancroft and they loved to go dancing anytime. Dee was a very good cook; fried chicken and macaroni and cheese were her specialties. Dee was a very social, kind and caring person, who especially loved children. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and friend to everyone.

Dee had three brothers: Robert, Darrel and Harlan, and one sister, Helen DeGroote Hammack, all predeceased.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert, of Algona; daughter Connie Sams and her husband Mark of River Falls, Wis.; daughter Judy Erk and her husband Henry of Louisville, Ky.; and son James Riedel of Philadelphia, Pa.; grandchildren Allison Edwards (Jonathan) of West Hartford, Conn.., Sheila Erk of Louisville, Ky., Jordan Erk (Ashley) of Louisville, Ky., Paige Sams-Secrest (Robert) of Stillwater, Minn.; and great-grandchildren Hadley and Oliver Edwards, Bristol and Calvin Secrest, and Charlotte Erk.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona, followed by a committal service at East Lawn Cemetery in Algona. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church.