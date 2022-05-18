Delbert ‘Deb’ Wichtendahl

October 28, 1931 - May 11, 2022

Funeral services for Delbert Wichtendahl, 90, of Whittemore, were held at 11 a.m. May 16, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Whittemore. Burial took place at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Whittemore following the funeral service. Military rites were conducted by Whittemore American Legion Seely-Walsh Post # 425.

Delbert Henry Edwin Wichtendahl was born on the family farm south and east of Whittemore, to George Wichtendahl and Emma “Sophie” Harms on Oct. 28, 1931. Delbert attended country school at the northeast corner of the farm, then transferred to St. Paul Lutheran School from fifth to eight grades. He completed his formal schooling at Whittemore Public School. After graduating from high school Deb worked on the farm, and from 1950-1952, played baseball in the Brooklyn Dodgers organization. He married the love of his life, Elaine Meyer, on July 20, 1952, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Whittemore. This union was blessed with four children: Vernon, Steven, Paul and Carmen. The couple lived briefly in Algona before Delbert was drafted that September, serving the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Okla. After his honorable discharge the couple returned to Whittemore and stayed.

Never without a smile for a friend and a story to tell, Delbert drew much from his broad experiences: two years in the Army, 13 years working at the DX Station, 47 years at Greenberg’s auto parts store, 16 years with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Reserve, 53 years as a volunteer fireman, 10 years on the ambulance team, and always active in the church. Delbert was an avid fisherman and hunter, a self-taught speed reader and much more. He enjoyed talking with everyone, meeting with his friends, but mostly spending time with his family. Elaine passed away June 10, 2018. Delbert received his crown of eternal life and was reunited with his bride May 11, 2022.

Delbert is survived by his children: Vernon and Twila of Lotts Creek, Reverend Steven and Cheryl of Guthrie Center, Paul and Mary of Good Thunder, Minn., and Carmen and Bill O’Brien of Marion; grandchildren: Angela (Josh Rusch) Wichtendahl and their children Leo, Philip and Edna, Emily (Nick) Crimmins and their children Aveline, Vendela, Xavier and Draven, Suzanne (Nate) Ruby and their daughter Haley, Jonathan Wichtendahl, Aime Jo Wichtendahl and her son Steven, Sara (Shawn McGuire) Wichtendahl and their children Flynn, Brenden and Evan, Courtney Wichtendahl, Corban Wichtendahl, Shayla (Curtis) Stacey and their son Cain and Melaina O’Brien; and sisters Selma (Ed) Cruise of Wesley and Emogene (Harold) Batt of Cedar Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Sophie, wife Elaine, grandson Michael Wichtendahl, granddaughter Kelly O’Brien, great-grandson Victor Crimmins, and eight brothers and sisters.

To leave a tribute visit www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.