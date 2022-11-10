April 20, 1944 - November 4, 2022

A funeral Mass for Deb Richter, 65, of Bancroft will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish - St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bancroft. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. (today), Thursday at the Summit Center in Bancroft. Memorials may be directed to the Kossuth County Fair Grandstand Project in memory of Deb.

Debra Marie Richter was born April 20, 1957, in Buffalo, New York, to Merrill and Madonna Hagedorn. After moving several times during her childhood the family settled in Ledyard where she graduated from Ledyard High School in 1975, then went on to attend North Iowa Area Community College.

On Nov. 24, 1978, she was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Richter. Deb spent 34 years working in the medical field in various capacities while raising her family with Bob. She was a lover of the outdoors, having fun and most of all her family. Deb always loved having everyone together. A house full of joy and laughter always made her smile. So did pranking Bob. April Fool’s was Deb’s favorite holiday right behind Halloween. Her love of the outdoors brought her to gardening, fishing, snowmobiling and more recently trail riding with the side by side.

Deb passed away Friday, Nov. 4 after a brief battle with an aggressive form of lung cancer.

She is survived by her husband Bob; children Chad and wife Jessica Richter and their children Evan and Addyson of Waukee, Casey Richter of Avon, Colo., and Matt Richter and his pup Rizzo of Des Moines. She is also survived by her siblings Jim and wife Diane Hagedorn of New London, Minn., Cindy Fox and partner Bill Green of Adel, Kathy and husband Ken Leners of Birchwood, Wis., Roger and wife Carol Hagedorn of Bancroft; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Merrill and Madonna Hagedorn.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Bancroft in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.