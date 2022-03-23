February 3, 1965 - February 16, 2022

Funeral services for David Strohman will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Algona. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the church.

David LeRoy Strohman passed peacefully into eternity to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 16, 2022, at his home in Estherville.

David was born Feb. 3, 1965, in Algona. He was the son of LeRoy and Lois (Wilson) Strohman. In high school he was active in multiple sports. He particularly excelled at wrestling. He was a member of the 1980 State Championship Wrestling team that was later inducted into the Algona Community Schools Wall of Fame. In 1983, he was the 2A 145 lbs. individual champion. After high school David attended both the University of Iowa and the University of Missouri.

David was an astute businessman and entrepreneur. He won multiple national awards for business success and was renowned for his ability to turn around a failing enterprise.

David was kindhearted and his generosity was particularly unique. He helped many people in a multitude of ways and the impact of his kindness will be sorely missed.

Left to cherish David’s memory is his father, LeRoy Strohman of Algona; brothers, William (Dara) Strohman of Algona and John (Sarah) Strohman of Pierre, S.D. His nieces, Hannah (Drew) Dickson, Elizabeth (Mike) Gibson, Abby (Zachary) McCraw, and nephew, Joshua (Cortney) Strohman. Also his former wife, Anleah Strohman.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Strohman.

Arrangements are being handled by Oakcrest Funeral Services of Algona. Condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.