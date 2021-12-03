July 14, 1936 - November 25, 2021

Memorial services will be held for David Miller, age 85, of Sebeka, Minn., on Dec. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, Minn. with Pastor Neal Malcore officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. David will be laid to rest at Pioneer Cemetery, Wadena, Minn.

David Dean Miller, age 85, passed away in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, Thanksgiving day, surrounded by loved ones. He fought a courageous battle with cancer.

David was born on a hot summer day at home on July 14, 1936, to Burrous and Esther (Rudnick) Miller in Emmetsburg. He attended Burt High School in Burt, graduating with the class of 1955. In the spring of 1956 he married Lynda Rash, also of Burt. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters: Leslea and Lisa. David farmed on the family dairy farm until they moved to southern California in 1963. In California, David was a herdsman for a dairy farm that was also a boy’s ranch for troubled young men. He also worked at a feed store. He decided to start his own hay and feed hauling business which was very successful. Before work, he drove school bus in the mornings.

Eventually, David made his way back to Iowa, and then Minnesota. He bought and operated a dairy farm, which was his passion. He loved milking Holstein cows and prided himself on getting the most production out of each cow. On his farm, he always included a couple of blue healer dogs to assist him. Upon retirement, David moved to the Nimrod, Minn. area and continued to raise calves and goats.

David is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings: Ronald, Shirley and Phyllis.

Surviving David are his daughters: Leslea (Cesar) Morales; and Lisa (Blaise) Vasey; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Fortney; and many other nieces, nephews and friends, many of which he considered family.

