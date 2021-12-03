November 19, 1953 - December 5, 2021

Colleen Catherine Hegarty, age 68, of Algona, passed away on Dec. 5, 2021 at Kossuth Regional Health Center under Hospice Care after a courageous battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish - St. Cecelia in Algona. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Lentz Funeral Home in Algona. Services will be livestreamed on the Divine Mercy Catholic Parish - St. Cecelia’s YouTube page.

Colleen Catherine Hegarty, the daughter of Dennis “Pat” and Blanche (Myers) Hegarty was born on Nov. 19, 1953 in Algona. She attended Catholic schools, graduating from Bishop Garrigan High School in 1972 and UNI in 1977 with a B.A. in Education. After school, she became a preschool teacher and then later an administrator at Exceptional Opportunities in Burt. Of all the numerous jobs Colleen had, she enjoyed care giving the most and was honored to be able to take care of her mother and brother, Gary, until they passed. She was a member of St. Cecelia’s Church and prayed weekly in the Adoration Chapel for 35 years. She also belonged to Catholic Daughters of America and the Rosary Society.

Left to cherish Colleen’s memory are her brother, Jerry (Mary Jo) Hegarty; two nephews, Mike (Suzanne) Hegarty and Tim (Jennifer) Hegarty; niece, Jennifer Smith; and five great-nieces and nephews, Braden, Lilah, Kyler and Thora Hegarty, and Caleb Smith. She was proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Catherine; brothers, Gary, Patrick and Darrell; nieces, Katharin Hegarty and Carissa Smith; and nephew, Joshua Smith.

