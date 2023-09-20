November 23, 1955 - August 25, 2023

Brian Dean Dotson was born Nov. 23, 1955, in Estherville; the son of Merlin and Veloris (Peterson) Dotson. Brian grew up in the Armstrong-Ringsted area until moving to Humboldt and graduating from Humboldt High School in 1974.

Brian loved golf and cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but more than anything, Brian cherished family time and was known for his enthusiasm in playing games like cribbage, Yahtzee, Uno and various card games with loved ones. One of Brian’s greatest joys in life was watching his grandkids compete in sports. He made countless trips to games and tournaments to cheer them on, always providing encouragement. He took immense pride in their achievements and cherished the time spent together. Brian was known for his wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. He had a knack for one-liners that could light up a room and bring smiles to everyone’s faces.

Brian was married to Donna Quinn on June 13, 2015, and built their life together in Algona. They shared countless moments of happiness, often savoring coffee together outdoors and finding solace on their back patio.

Brian died Friday, Aug. 25 at Kossuth Regional Health Center. He was 67.

He is survived by his wife, Donna of Algona; daughter, Nichole (Andy) Hansen and their children Logan and Kamryn all of Spencer; son, Mitchell (Angela) Dotson of Granger; step-daughter, Janelle (Andrew) Sorenson and their children Kole, Quinn and Laken, all of Farnhamville; as well as other relatives; friend, Bill W; and many other friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, Jerry and sister Coreen.

Brian did not want us to cry when he was gone but rather be happy for sharing great times when he was here. In following his wishes, his family is planning a private celebration of life. A public visitation for Brian will be held in Algona at a later date.

Please send condolences to: Donna Dotson, 421 N. Hall St., Algona, IA 50511, Or Nikki Hansen, PO Box 1507, Spencer, IA 51301.