ARMSTRONG—North Union remained perfect on the year with a 57-35 Top of Iowa Conference boys’ basketball victory on Friday, Dec. 8 over the West Hancock Eagles.

The green-black-and-silver improved to 5-0 overall on the year and the Warriors sit atop the league standings at 3-0 this winter.

North Union led 14-10 before increasing their advantage to 28-19 at intermission. The home team also led 41-30 moving into the fourth quarter of action.