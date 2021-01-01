General all-around maintenance manager for Low Rent Housing Agency of Bancroft Apartments. The housing consists of a Community Center and 22 apartments – 1, 2, 3, & 4 bedrooms. Applicant must be knowledgeable in light plumbing work; light electrical work; light carpentry work; ability to complete unit turnaround after tenant vacates. Other duties include cleaning and maintaining the Community Center. Monthly hours vary between 28 to 50. Qualified applicant must be self-employed and must carry necessary insurance for personal liability. Qualified applicant will be furnished an IRS form 1099 Misc. at year end. Qualified applicants will be paid on an hourly basis, amount to be negotiated. Qualified applicant must furnish two references. For additional information, contact Connie Bird at 515-295-2927 or by mail PO Box 476, Algona, IA 50511.