ARMSTRONG—Being on the road for a Top of Iowa Conference girls’ basketball contest on Friday, Dec. 15, eighth-ranked Bishop Garrigan earned a 65-30 victory over the North Union Warriors.

The black-and-gold raced out to a 21-6 advantage after the game’s first eight minutes of play. The visitors also led 35-16 at halftime and enjoyed a 53-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.