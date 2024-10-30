Your blood could help baby Grimm

Walker Grimm is the son of Shane and Elisabeth Grimm of Whittemore. Walker was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome at 28 weeks gestation. He was born on May 21 and has experienced many complications during his first few months of life. Join family, friends, and the community in showing support for the Grimm family by donating blood at the upcoming benefit blood drive on Nov. 23, 2024, from 2 - 6 p.m. at the Algona Middle School music room located at 600 S. Hale St. in Algona.