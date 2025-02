On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Algona Family YMCA held their 4th Annual Winter Wingding at the Columbia Events Center with 205 in attendance. The 21+ event featured a meal by Kampen's Catering and open bar sponsored by Farmers State Bank. There were numerous activities attendees could choose to participate in. Just a few of those activities were a silent auction, various raffles, trivia and a wine pull sponsored by Iowa State Bank.

Photos below: