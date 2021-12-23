Editor’s note: The Advance begins its annual Year in Review series this week. This is the first of three parts, featuring January-April 2021. Next week will feature May-August, and the following week will feature September-December. The annual Sports Year in Review will be published Jan. 6.

January 7

Kossuth Regional welcomes

first 2021 baby

Kossuth Regional Health Center welcomed its first baby of the New Year on the morning of Jan. 4, 2021. Camden Matthew Lane was born weighing eight pounds, six ounces and measured 19 and one-half inches long.

Proud parents are Jessica and Nick Lane of Algona. Camden joins one sister, Addyson, who is nearly six years old. The new baby boy will also be welcomed by maternal grandparents Jerome and Diane Godden of Algona and paternal grandparents Dave and Mary Lane of Algona.

Dr. Josiah Brinkley delivered the baby via c-section and was assisted by Dr. Brent Owen and Dr. Michael Lampe.

———

When’s your vaccination?

With COVID-19 vaccine clinics underway locally, many are asking the question – when can I get mine?

“The short answer is soon, but not yet,” said Lynzie Nilles, director of Kossuth County Public Health and Community Health and Hospice of Kossuth Regional Health Center. “We are carrying out the distribution plan for COVID-19, which targets a specific priority group.”

Since the Emergency Use Authorization of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were approved, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has partnered with county public health departments to begin vaccinating Iowans.

Both vaccines are currently being administered in Iowa to the Phase 1A priority populations of health care personnel and long-term care residents and staff.

———

Eden, Fisher assume auditor, sheriff positions

Roger Fisher decided to give it one more shot, and Tammy Eden knew she had to start her campaign early. Last week, the two newly elected county officials reaped the rewards of those decisions.

Voters in early November picked Eden as the next county auditor and Fisher as the next sheriff. They are on the job following a swearing-in ceremony at the Kossuth County Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 30. They were joined at the ceremony by re-elected county Supervisors Jack Plathe and Roger Tjarks, who also took the oath of office.

———

January 14

Algona council reviews ideas for street projects in next budget

Low interest rates are leading the Algona City Council to consider a plan for a multi-year street improvement project.

Over the past month, council members have held workshop discussions regarding operational and capital improvement items to include in the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget, which will be effective July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The discussions will continue for several more weeks until a budget is ready to be presented to citizens at a mandatory public hearing. The city has to approve and certify its budget by mid-March. No action has been taken at this point.

———

School board OK’s director of teaching and learning

The Algona Community School Board approved a new director of teaching and learning at its meeting Monday evening, Jan. 11.

The position is expected to provide leadership and vision for the ongoing planning, development, implementation, and evaluation of the curriculum, instruction, assessment, and research components of the comprehensive school improvement plan, according to Superintendent Joe Carter.

“This position will provide a level of support for our staff to best meet the needs of our students that we currently do not have.” Carter said.

The superintendent reported eight teachers have applied for the early retirement program that was passed by the board last year. Three are from the grade schools, three from the middle school and two from the high school.

———

RSVP’s pen pal

program is a hit

RSVP volunteers who exchange pen pal letters with area elementary students say everyone involved in the program wins. Students improve written communication skills, teachers creatively instruct language skills, and volunteers share life experience, shared interests, and friendship.

Dawn Bernhard is the coordinator of the local RSVP program. Volunteers have to be at least 55 years of age and Bernhard pairs them with third graders from Seton and Lucia Wallace schools.

The Seton program runs from January through March and is usually between 30 and 40 students. The Lucia Wallace program runs from March through May and is approximately 100 students. Some volunteers will have a pen pal in both schools.

January 21

A new kidney for Thanksgiving

Terri Doocy was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) when she was 30 years old. She waited 15 years before she received the life-saving kidney transplant she had been praying for, and the call to give her the news that a kidney was available and a perfect match for her came on Thanksgiving Day 2020.

PKD runs in Doocy’s family. Two of her siblings and a nephew were diagnosed with PKD. Doocy’s brother Joe has had two transplants; his first kidney lasted 10-12 years.

———

Student creating signs, brochure to help non-English speakers

An Algona High School student launched a project aimed to make it easier for those who communicate in Spanish to better connect with the community.

Kayla Thornton of Whittemore, who is in her third year at AHS and will have earned enough credits to graduate at the end of this school year, is making a brochure that features information from the city of Algona and the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce.

Thornton presented the draft of her project at the Algona City Hall earlier this month. Mayor Rick Murphy was joined by Vicki Mallory, executive director of the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce, in watching Thornton’s video presentation and her explanation of the project. They provided feedback on the draft of the brochure.

———

January 28

Heyer wins award

in Keep Iowa Beautiful

photo contest

Chris Heyer of Titonka has won an Honorable Mention award in the Keep Iowa Beautiful 20th anniversary photography contest.

Heyer’s award for his photo entitled ”Dancing Great Egrets” placing him in the top five in the Iowa Wildlife category. Heyers photo was among 877 photos submitted by 220 Iowans. The five categories were landscape, water, cities, wildlife and Iowans in action.

Heyer took his winning photo at Union Slough National Wildlife refuge in Kossuth County in September 2019. This was Heyer’s first time entering the contest, and he only submitted one photo in the Wildlife category.

———

Wieland a Guard Colonel

Eric Wieland, a 1994 graduate from Algona High School, closed out 2020 as a Colonel in the Iowa National Guard.

Wieland received word in March of 2020 that he was up for the promotion to Colonel in the National Guard, which is commissioned by Congress. It took months going through all the proper channels before it became official. The extensive review process took from March until December to complete. Wieland’s application needed to be approved by the Secretary of the Army, Secretary of Defense, the President and the Senate. Due to COVID the review process took longer than normal.

Wieland is employed by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) but is on leave for a year of intensive war training/schooling in Carlisle, Pa. As luck would have it, Wieland was at his parent’s house in Indianola for Christmas when the ceremony took place at Camp Dodge in Des Moines and his parents were able to be there.

———

Algona asks county for more money, county asks city

to use its own taxes

The city of Algona Monday night asked Kossuth County to help fund the city’s ambulance budget, but city council members walked away from the meeting with more questions than answers from the county board of supervisors.

The one-hour-long session at the courthouse and via Zoom featured a discussion that touched on the less-than-a-year-old Kossuth County EMS organization and how its funded, the city’s revenue stream to pay for the ambulance operation that falls under county EMS, the city’s desire to replace an ambulance as part of its regular rotation, the county’s contribution from property taxes, and whether there should be a countywide vote to create a levy to fund emergency medical services.

Both the county and the city are working on budgets for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, and the discussions centered on next year’s budgets. Monday’s meeting did not yield any agreements, other than Algona City Council members plan to revisit the matter at their meeting Monday, Feb. 1, and then City Administrator Jacob Tjaden will speak with the supervisors at their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2.

February 4

County says it will increase EMS funds by $30K, if Algona puts in enough property tax dollar

Kossuth County supervisors Tuesday morning said they are willing to increase their contribution to the county emergency medical services budget by $30,000, but only if the city of Algona agrees to contribute at least $75,000 in property tax revenue from its next budget.

The two entities are currently holding workshops as they head toward the state’s end-of-March deadline to finalize budgets for the fiscal year that starts July 1. A big piece of the budget is the Kossuth County EMS, under which the Algona ambulance service operates with its paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

The Kossuth County EMS was created a year ago after months of discussion in an effort to better serve the public and prevent the loss of ambulance and first responder services in the area.

———

Algona, four townships

buying new fire truck

The city and four local townships will buy a new fire truck this year.

At its meeting Monday evening, the Algona City Council approved joint funding agreements between the city and Cresco, Irvington, Plum Creek and Union townships. The estimated cost of the truck is $550,000. The fire department has an urban-rural cost share on the truck of 52 percent for the city of Algona and 48 percent for the townships.

The city plans to borrow for the truck in a bond issue this year, and the townships will have a four-year payback plan on their portion.

According to preliminary estimates, before interest and administrative fees are calculated, the breakdown would be $286,000 for the city of Algona, $91,509 for Cresco Township, $58,594 for Irvington Township, $15,703 for Plum Creek Township and $11,924 for Union Township.

———

‘Frostbite’ fun this weekend

Algona Area Chamber of Commerce and other organizations will host Frostbite Olympics activities this weekend, Saturday, Feb. 6.

The free ice fishing derby is 8-10:30 a.m. at Smith Lake. There will be free hot dogs, hot chocolate and prizes. It is for all ages.

Snow tales stores and music outside with Ms. Vera and the Algona Public Library, including a take-home craft, will begin at 10 a.m. Call the library at 295-5476 or email vscrivner@algona.lib.ia.us for details.

The Algona Fire Department will provide the lights, hot cocoa, popcorn and glow sticks for a sledding party at the Veterans Park hill, 5:30-7:30 p.m. A hill shuttle will be available for those with disabilities.

———

February 11

KRHC renovation plan advancing

Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) will take the next step in a renovation project by holding a public hearing on the project next Wednesday, Feb. 17 at noon. The hospital board of trustees will hold a special meeting for the hearing.

The proposed $1.5 million project includes renovating areas for a 715-square-foot mechanical room addition; a 1,900-square-foot partial renovation in the surgery department for a new HVAC unit; and a 1,500-square-foot partial renovation of the existing clinic.

“The area of the clinic we are reformatting is for respiratory care patients,” said Dar Elbert, the KRHC administrator. “It will provide a safer space for people with respiratory illness and keep them a little bit contained in a separate area.”

———

Slots for shots

fill quickly

Wednesday’s Kossuth County Public Health clinic to vaccinate people against the COVID-19 coronavirus has no shortage of takers.

The capacity of 600 appointments was filled by those contacting the call center starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. They were filled in a matter of a couple of hours.

According to health officials, there have been 1,627 vaccines initiated in the county through two weeks, and 337 people have had both shots to complete the regimen.

———

Nonprofit service organizations make pitch for city

of Algona funding

Seven community organizations requested funds from the city of Algona for the next budget year. Some of their representatives provided information about their activities and details about their requests during a city council work session Monday evening, Feb. 8.

Six of the seven asked for the same amount received a year ago and one of the organizations, Stinson Prairie Arts Council, has not previously requested funds.

The requests totaled $55,700. The Algona Family YMCA requested $25,000, the Active Senior Citizens of Algona (senior center) requested $7,700; the Kossuth County C.A.R.E. Team requested $5,500 as did the Kossuth County Food Pantry; the Crisis Intervention Center asked for $5,000, as did the arts council; and the Northwest Iowa RSVP asked for $2,000.

———

February 18

AMU provides emergency

generation; most everything

impacted by the cold

Around 7 p.m. last Wednesday, Feb. 10, the temperature in Algona fell to zero. It didn’t rise above that mark for six days and reached a low temperature of -20 early Monday. It was +3 Tuesday afternoon.

The cold stretch was expected to break Wednesday into Thursday, with highs even threatening the freezing mark over the weekend. In the meantime, the arctic air mass that occupied the area slowed outdoor activities, resulted in delayed or canceled school classes, caused batteries in vehicles to die, and stressed electric and heating systems.

Southwest Power Pool, Algona Municipal Utilities’ (AMU) regional transmission operator, issued an emergency electric power alert for 48 hours from 12 a.m. Monday through 12 a.m. Wednesday, requesting customers voluntarily reduce their use of electricity to minimize strain on the electrical grid.

———

Souper bowl day

at Livermore Legion

The American Legion in Livermore hosted a super bowl soup luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 7. The fundraiser served four kinds of soup and it was carryout only.

\There was over $1,000 raised. Legion leaders said they are grateful to the community for their support.

———

Yoshi’s farewell tour also

a fundraiser for new K-9

Yoshi’s retirement farewell tour is underway, and it’s doubling as an effort to raise funds to purchase and name his replacement.

Yoshi is the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department K-9 officer. His partner for the past eight years is Deputy Mark McGregor, with whom Yoshi works and lives.

“He’s going to retire in the house, become a family dog and live out life there.” McGregor said.

Replacing Yoshi is in the works. McGregor said the department is working to acquire a dog from Poland that is currently being trained. The male German Shepherd – as is Yoshi – will be flown to Chicago next month. After that, there will be a four-week training period with the new K-9 officer and McGregor.

———

February 25

Friday fish fry fans get their fill

People arrived early and lined up for more than a city block as St. Michael’s Catholic Church kicked off the first Friday of Lent with its traditional fish fry Friday, Feb. 19.

Serving was expected to begin at 5 p.m., but by 4:45 there was a line of cars forming and serving began. By 5 p.m., there were two side-by-side lines on the street, each a block long, with traffic control volunteers alternating vehicles to the drive-through line.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was not any indoor dining and it was all carryout to the vehicles.

———

BGHS presidents says

school having great year

The Algona Area Chamber of Commerce held a Chamber Coffee at Bishop Garrigan High School on Friday, Feb. 19. The event was rescheduled from earlier in the month, when bad weather wiped it out during Catholic Schools Week.

Kim Thilges, president of the chamber Ambassadors, welcomed everyone and expressed “how nice it was to finally get back to something normal.”

Lynn Miller, Bishop Garrigan’s president, expressed appreciation to the community and businesses for their support of the school.

———

Hospital trustees

OK construction bid

Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) trustees have approved a bid and awarded a contract for a reconstruction project.

Henkel Construction of Mason City was awarded the contract after it had the low bid of $1,238,300, which was lower than a bid of $1,277,200 from Woodruff Construction of Fort Dodge.

The project carried an estimated cost of $1.5 million. It includes renovating areas for a 715-square-foot mechanical room addition; a 1,900-square-foot partial renovation in the surgery department for a new HVAC unit; and a 1,500-square-foot partial renovation of the existing clinic for better separation of respiratory care patients, Elbert explained.

———

March 4

Algona Municipal Utilities responds during electric crisis caused by polar vortex

Algona Municipal Utilities’ reaction during the electric generation and distribution crisis that struck a wide swath of the nation’s midsection was outlined during the monthly meeting of the utility’s board of trustees last week.

While some parts of the region experienced short-term blackouts, and other areas of the country experienced a total loss of power for days and even weeks, Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU) customers did not go without power.

March 11

Hospitalizations, positive tests fall

COVID-19 positive tests and hospitalizations fell by half compared to two weeks ago, according to data posted at the state’s coronavirus website.

As of noon Tuesday, three Kossuth County residents were hospitalized with the virus, down from seven two weeks ago. At that time, only eight Iowa counties, all with much larger populations, had more people hospitalized. The three from the county were among 167 hospitalized statewide.

In the past seven days, six people tested positive for the virus. That’s half the number that tested positive during a seven-day period that ended two weeks ago. Kossuth County’s rate of infection was 37th in the state as of Tuesday, down from fourth two weeks ago.

———

$203,800 in state grants for startup daycare

A potential startup daycare in Algona received a pair of state grants for the project.

Algona residents Samantha Elbert and Cassie Rowley are the business partners trying to get Little Sprouts Daycare LLC off the ground. They were notified last week they received a $178,800 grant from the Department of Human Services and a $25,000 Child Care Challenge grant from the state. Earlier this year, they received a $15,000, no-interest, five-year loan from the city of Algona’s retail revolving loan fund.

March 18

BGHS presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life:

A Live Radio Stage Play’

Students at Bishop Garrigan High School will perform “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Stage Play” on Saturday, March 20, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 21, at 3 p.m. Mask are required and there is no reserve seating.

Carole Mertz-Eischeid, director, said that anyone who is familiar with the movie will have no problem following the radio version.

———

Titonka gets grants for pool, firefighters

City council members were informed the Titonka Fire Department and city swimming pool received grants from the Kossuth County Community Foundation (KCCF).

The announcement was made at the council meeting Thursday, March 11.

The swimming pool will receive $3,200 to aid the purchase of shade umbrellas, according to Karen Hamilton, city clerk.

The pool was closed last summer due to COVID-19, but the city plans to open it this year. Hamilton said, “There are a lot of things on the work list for the pool, and things we hope to purchase.”

March 25

AK’s Chrome Kitchen is anxious to open April 1

Corey and Amanda Weig have been busy with renovations in their new restaurant location between McDonald’s and Pizza Ranch.

“The outpouring of support from the community has been pretty amazing,” Amanda Weig said.

Their new restaurant is named AK’s Chrome Kitchen and will feature many of the same menu items as their previous location, and they have some new ones too. They have also obtained a liquor license and will have a full drink menu.

———

Local woman lives near site of shootings

Ten people, including one police officer, were killed by a gunman Monday, afternoon, March 22, in Boulder, Colo., during a shooting at a King Sooper’s grocery store. It’s a store near where 2011 Bishop Garrigan High School graduate Kelsie (Berke) Carlson and her husband, Rob, live just outside Boulder in Louisville, Colo.

“It’s horrible. Everybody is just in shock right now that it would happen there. Boulder is such a safe community It feels like its own little bubble – it’s beautiful, everybody’s so nice, so active, always out and about. It just feels so safe,” she said.

“For it to happen so close to home, it’s just a whole different feeling. You don’t want to be scared, but even bringing Callen to daycare this (Tuesday) morning, I was just so anxious about it. It’s a weird feeling.”

April 1

Speaker gives hope

at TRV assembly

On Wednesday, March 17, the students and staff at Twin Rivers Elementary received a powerful message of hope and resilience.

The guest speaker, Terrence Talley, brought lots of energy and enthusiasm to the stage. Terrence has traveled across the country empowering students to make a difference. He has become one of the most sought after school assembly speakers by using comedy and unforgettable stories to inspire others. In his assembly, Terrence let the students know they are not alone in their struggles.

———

AAUW honors local eighth graders in STEM

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual STEM event, sponsored by the Algona Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) was cancelled in 2020.

Rather than cancel it again in 2021, a new format is underway. Instead of a live-event with an audience, the panel of STEM speakers is being filmed by Bryan Nelson’s class at Algona High School on April 7 and will then be shown on the local Algona Municipal Utility and Mediacom channels.

The event annually honors eighth grade girls from Algona and Bishop Garrigan Schools. These girls, recommended by their school’s math and science teachers, have received certificates for their outstanding work in: science, technology, engineering, and/or math (STEM).

April 8

Mason City murder

suspect in custody

after standoff in Algona

No one got hurt.

A three-hour standoff ended peacefully here Monday afternoon when Benjamin B. Gonzalez, 37, of Mason City, voluntarily exited a house in the 200 block of North Ridgely Street and surrendered to the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Gonzalez was wanted on a warrant for first degree murder following a shooting incident last Wednesday, March 31, in the area of 3rd Street Northwest and North Jefferson Avenue in Mason City. The Mason City Police Department and DCI issued a press release the next day that carried a photo of Gonzalez and a statement that he was a suspect in the murder. The victim’s name was released to the media Monday – 36-year-old Michael Creviston of Mason City.

Gonzalez is being held on a $1 million bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, pending further court proceedings.

———

Billie Wille presented Woman’s Achievement Award

Four guest speakers shared a glimpse of what their military experience was like and Billie Wille was selected as the woman of the year during the 17th annual Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Women’s Networking Event Monday, April 5, at the newly remodeled Columbia Event Center. The annual event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wille was presented with the Woman’s Achievement award. She was chosen by her peers because of her energetic, adventurous and optimistic personality. She was described as genuine, kind and trustworthy in all that she does for her family, her career as a conservationist, her church, the rotary club and her community.

———

Chrome Truck Stop will add IHOP

The Chrome Truck Stop here will be the first travel plaza in the state of Iowa to feature an International House of Pancakes (IHOP) full-service, sit-down restaurant.

Chrome Truck Stop owner Michael Hjelmeland made the announcement Thursday, April 1, in a press release. The truck stop is located at the junction of U.S. Highways 18 and 169 on the community’s north side.

“The 128-seat restaurant, complete with an innovative trucker’s counter, will provide residents with an innovative menu offering 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, and a wide selection of lunch and dinner options.”

April 15

Investigation continuing into death at Swea

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release after 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, indicating it was continuing to investigate the death of a Swea City man.

“On April 3, 2021, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Howard and Third Avenue East in Swea City for a person unconscious and injured. The person was transported to Fairmont Hospital and transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

“The victim received a head injury after being involved in a physical altercation with another person.

———

Two more COVID virus deaths

Two more deaths have been recorded in Kossuth County due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the state’s website, the local death toll is now at 62. Fifty-four of the deaths were recorded with COVID-19 as the primary cause of death. The other eight cases had the coronavirus listed as a contributing factor.

In the past seven days, 12 more people were diagnosed with the virus, a test positivity rate of 3 percent.

Kossuth County has the sixth-highest rate of infection since the start of the pandemic.

April 22

There was a springtime murder to solve at AHS

The Algona High School spring play this year was a murder-mystery comedy called “Alibis,” written by Peter Kennedy. The play is based off the novel “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” by Agatha Christie.

April 29

Carbon monoxide blamed in hog facility death

17-year-old girl from Rockwell City died in a Kossuth County hog facility due to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the state medical examiner.

A Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office press release issued Thursday, April 22, stated that on Monday, April 19, at about 9:10 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to 407 390th St., rural Swea City, for a person found unconscious at a hog site building. That person was identified as Victoria Marie Parra Lerdo. She was pronounced dead at Kossuth Regional Health Center that evening and an autopsy was performed on April 21 by the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

“The results of the autopsy have been released to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that the manner of death was an accident and the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning,” a press release stated. “Investigation at the scene revealed that a power washer unit was being operated within the hallway area of the building near where the victim was working. Due to inadequate ventilation within a small area, the victim was overcome by carbon monoxide fumes.”

The 2021 Year in Review is compiled from stories published in the Kossuth County Advance. This is the first of three installments. Check out next week’s Advance (Jan. 6) for May through August. The Jan. 13 Advance will feature September through December.