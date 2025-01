The Gopher College Rugby club was formed in 1981 and had many successful seasons including winning the All-Iowa tournament in 2012. They disbanded in 2013 when there weren’t enough players to compete. Ideally, the team needs 25 players for regular league with 15 playing at a time on the field. Given the physical demands of the game, it is necessary to change men out frequently. The summer league is 7-on-7.