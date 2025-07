Learn what inspires Teri Curry to stay dedicated to her role at the front desk of the Algona Aquatic Center, serving swimmers every summer.

For the past 25 years, Teri Curry has served as the friendly face that greets visitors at the Algona Aquatic Center. Today she continues to welcome kids, parents and guests to the pool in the summer. Many of the local youth know Teri well—she’s spent 27 years supporting students as a Special Education Teachers’ Associate.