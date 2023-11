The new limestone caps were installed last week to the Carnegie steps. Work is also being done on the inside. Once done the Carnegie Centre for the Arts will be sure to be a feather in Algona’s cap. Completing the work are Gary Christianson, Joe Foth, Mitch Buscher, Ryan Etherington, Tony Rahm and Brad Buscher. Not pictured Dave Rusher. Amy Frankl-Brandt photo