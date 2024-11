The Tails of Hope Rescue society is kicking off a fundraising campaign to build a new, much needed animal rescue facility. The facility will be named “Boji’s Harbor” after Boji McEnroe, the beloved pet of Mark and Darla McEnroe who passed away. Oliver’s Light Foundation, named after Deb Wolfe’s dog pictured in the photo, has already purchased land just north of Algona on Hwy. 169 to build the facility.