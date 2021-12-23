‘What Holidays Mean to Me’ drawing winners

Holden Glawe: Honoring Jesus is reason for celebrating Christmas

Holden Glawe is a fourth grader in Mrs. Berkland’s class at Bishop Garrigan. He is the son of Jim and Mandy Glawe of Wesley.

About his drawing, Holden said on the left side is his house to represent his Christmas, to show what his house looks

like, and to show what he usually does every Christmas. On the right side he has Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus in the stable to represent what Christmas is all about and why we have Christmas. Finally, in the middle, he said just added a little something.

Holden enjoys drawing because it makes him feel good and creative. He likes to color his own drawings more than other people’s drawings. Holden also likes some of the stuff he makes.

He started drawing characters that he liked in books and then he got better. Now he can look at a drawing and copy it himself without having to follow steps.

Evelyn Kissinger: It’s important to celebrate the birth of Jesus

Evelyn Kissinger drew a picture of a nativity she has at home.

“I am a Christian. I chose to draw the nativity because the nativity represents the birth of Jesus,” Kissinger said.

She has art supplies at home and likes drawing because her grandpa is a good drawer. She learned to draw by herself by practicing.

“It is important to celebrate Christmas because it is a celebration of Jesus’ birth,” Kissinger said. Her favorite foods during Christmas are cheese, meat and crackers.

Kissinger said her favorite part of Christmas is spending time with her family and going to church on Christmas Eve.

“I celebrate Christmas by going to church on Christmas Eve and then opening presents with my family. On Christmas Day we open stockings and then go to visit friends in Minnesota,” Kissinger said.

Evelyn is the daughter of Kurt and Abigail Kissinger.