Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
News 19 June 2024

West Bend Public Library presents Origami-Playing with Paper in partnership with CultureAll

WEST BEND—The West Bend Public Library is pleased to host Takeshi Hayasaka on Tuesday, July 2 at 1:30 p.m. Takeshi was born and raised in Miyagi prefecture located 200 miles north of Tokyo, the capital of Japan. Takeshi came to Des Moines in August 2022 as a cultural coordinator of the Japan Outreach Initiative program. He focuses on sharing Japanese culture with the local communities and supporting his host organization, Japan America Society of Iowa.

Sign up for News Alerts

Subscribe to news updates

When will you buy an electric vehicle?

Tags