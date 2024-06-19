West Bend Public Library presents Origami-Playing with Paper in partnership with CultureAll
WEST BEND—The West Bend Public Library is pleased to host Takeshi Hayasaka on Tuesday, July 2 at 1:30 p.m. Takeshi was born and raised in Miyagi prefecture located 200 miles north of Tokyo, the capital of Japan. Takeshi came to Des Moines in August 2022 as a cultural coordinator of the Japan Outreach Initiative program. He focuses on sharing Japanese culture with the local communities and supporting his host organization, Japan America Society of Iowa.