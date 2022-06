In the top left photo: The Mick Cruise family receives an award presented by Duane Eden for Mick being a member of Wesley’s American Legion Andrew’s Post #428 for 52 years. Top right photo shows Steve Wingert with his wife Marla, receiving an award from Duane Eden for 50 years in the Legion. Bottom left photo shows members of the Legion doing the gun salute. Bottom right photo is Deb Weringa playing taps during the Memorial Day celebration in Wesley. Joella Leider photos