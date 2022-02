McLEOD COUNTY, Minn.—Jason Alexander Cobb, 24, Wesley, was killed Saturday, Jan. 29, in a three-vehicle crash west of the Twin Cities.

A report said the 2012 Toyota Camry that Cobb was driving collided with a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Eugene Allen Johnson, 68, New Richland, Minn., and a 2002 Chevy Silverado driven by Dean Lewis Helget, 54, New Ulm, Minn.