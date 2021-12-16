Wesley council OK’s idea for new city sign

WESLEY—A contest for a new city sign and a new process for granting raises to city employees were among the items addressed at the Dec. 6 Wesley City Council meeting.

A citizen suggested the community have a new sign and the process for doing so. The council agreed to the idea, which will have people submit their ideas prior to the city’s celebration of its 150th birthday in 2022. The ideas will be on display during the celebration when people can then vote on them.

Councilwoman Theresa Grady suggested raises for city employees based on something tangible. The council agreed to the idea, which will have employees give a list of accomplishments and examples of work going above and beyond for the council and mayor to review beginning this May.

Official minutes of the meeting can be found elsewhere in this edition.

In other business:

• Council members discussed and tabled cameras on the EMS building since the sheriff’s department has cameras there.

• No changes were made on the city’s snow ordinance, but the city will now move snow for St. Joseph’s Church.

• Quotes for a new garbage truck were tabled in lieu of more information.

• Craig Florea spoke to council on continuing the city’s commitment of funding Kossuth County Economic Development Corporation, and the council approved that.

• Official city election results were reviewed – Craig Larson was elected mayor for two years; and Israel Gomez and Melissa Johnson were elected to at-large council terms for four years.