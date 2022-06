Volunteers came out in full force on Monday, May 30, to help with Wesley’s American Legion Post 428 yearly Memorial Day chicken supper.

Photo at left: Deb Studer, Tammy Eden and Kathy Shear serve food.

Bottom left photo: Tom Ryan, Deb Weringa and Melissa Johnson help get meals ready.

Bottom right photo from left: Alex Eischen, Nick Kirsch, David Reding and Mat Kirsch handle the outside grill. Joella Leider photos