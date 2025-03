On March 13, 2025, at about 7:10 p.m., a Kossuth County Deputy Sheriff was patrolling in Wesley when he observed a vehicle parked along East St. and old Hwy 18 with the driver slumped over behind the wheel. The deputy stopped to do a welfare check on the occupant and determined he did not need medical attention.

Upon approaching the vehicle the deputy observed illegal narcotics and paraphernalia inside the vehicle.