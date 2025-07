ST. CLOUD, MINN.-—St. Cloud State University graduated more than 850 students during spring semester 2025. Among the graduatese is Kylie Weier of Algona who earned a Master of Science degree.

St. Cloud State University serves more than 10,000 students, with a focus on individualized student support and a holistic approach to learning. Over 133,000 SCSU alumni continue to be changemakers throughout Minnesota and around the globe.