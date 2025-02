AMES — The Iowa 4-H Foundation is proud to announce the honorees to be recognized at the 10th Annual Iowa 4-H Legacy Awards Gala. The Legacy Awards celebrates Iowa 4-H and recognizes those who have made an important impact on the program. Slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, this signature fundraising event will showcase Iowa 4-H and raise funds to support the program.