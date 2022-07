ALGONA—Veteran’s Park Speedway (VPS) has announced the names of the six inductees to the 2022 Wall of Fame. They are Bob Diekmann, Ken Beaver, Kevin Fett, Drew Fett, Jim Bitz and Rick Klein. These people have helped to make Veteran’s Park Speedway one of the premier tracks for R/C cars in the nation.

A formal induction will take place at Veteran’s Park Speedway on July 23 at 11:30 a.m. In case of rain the event will be held in the shelter house at Vet’s Park.