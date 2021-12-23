Valvick lives a life of serving others ‘1440’

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Annette Valvick is the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office December 1440 Citizen of the Month.

Sheriff Roger Fisher said Valvick was nominated to recognize her 39 years of serving the residents and staff at Accura Nursing Home in Bancroft. She became a registered nurse and director of nursing at age 20 and mentored many certified nursing aides through the decades. Her management style was to lead by example and provide a positive and caring environment.

Valvick is the president of For Daughters, Inc. which is a non-profit organization to empower and educate the women and children of Haiti. Her family and organization have been involved in managing an orphanage and helping to build a church in Haiti. She is a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakota where she has been involved with the church council and many church projects.

Now retired, Valvick assists area elderly by getting groceries and transporting them to appointments. She and her husband Arlyn have raised four daughters and now enjoy traveling the country to visit them and their families. Her kind, caring, and positive personality are just a few reasons she was selected the 1440 Citizen of the Month.

The sheriff created the award, and the 1440 symbolizes the number of minutes in a day. You can send nominations to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office at its Facebook page or email one to rfisher@kossuthcounty.iowa.gov. The sheriff commented, “I would love to see some nominations come in for area youth and young adults that are making a positive impact. This award is for any age citizen who lives or works in Kossuth County.”